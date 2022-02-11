news, local-news,

The 2022 Glover Prize may have received a total of 534 entries, but those entries have now been narrowed down to the 42 people who make the this year's finalists. Entries not only came from across Australia, but also the UK, USA, New Zealand, Taiwan and Scotland. Of the 42 finalists, 21 artists are from Tasmania. The 42 finalist works will be on display at the Glover Prize Exhibition at Falls Park Pavilion, Evandale, from March 12. READ MORE: Adolescent self-harm linked to school attendance Curator Megan Dick said though she did not have a say on the finalists or the winning piece, she was always excited when she was able to see the works for the first time. "On a cursory glance there's some soft soothing depictions of the Tasmanian landscape this year," she said. The winner of the Glover Prize will be announced on March 11. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/db4adc32-dec6-490b-a790-ab16d84c022e.jpg/r0_56_958_597_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg