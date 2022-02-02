news, local-news, sarah courtney, holiday, europe, france, covid, school, education, minister

Education Minister Sarah Courtney has tested positive for COVID-19 while on holiday in France and must complete an isolation period abroad before returning to Australia next week - when school starts again. Premier Peter Gutwein provided the update on Wednesday morning, and said he "hoped" she would be back on deck before the school year starts next Wednesday. Ms Courtney recorded the positive result in a PCR test, required within 72 hours of travel. She was due to fly back either today or tomorrow, but this has been pushed out to at least Sunday when her isolation period ends in France. READ MORE: Hired then fired: Tasmanian biosecurity workers lose jobs Her multi-week trip to Europe came at the same time when her department was finalising a back-to-school plan, drawing criticism from both Labor and the Greens, with concerns about the level of detail in the plan, and the ability of the government to respond to questions in Ms Courtney's absence. The Premier had repeatedly promised she would be back before school returns, and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff will continue as acting Education Minister until her return. Mr Gutwein said he was hopeful of her return before school starts. "I would hope that she would be here before the school year starts on the 9th," he said. "Her seven-day isolation period will end on Sunday morning, I think, European time. And then she will fly back." When asked about the appropriateness of her trip at a time when schools were preparing for the potential spread of COVID, Mr Gutwein again said he was comfortable with the situation. READ MORE: Launceston housing market keeps pace with Hobart "I think it's perfectly appropriate for ministers to have a break and to be frank I would be happy to have a debate with anybody in respect to whether or not a minister should have an appropriate break," he said. "I know myself, late last year, what can happen if you don't take a break. "For my ministers to have a break, I think, is perfectly appropriate." READ MORE: Repeat drug driver on suspended sentences sent to jail Mr Gutwein said travel restrictions allowed for international travel, and so this was also "appropriate". He said Ms Courtney had a "slightly croaky voice", was "feeling well" but was "a little fatigued" when they spoke over the phone on Tuesday evening. Last month, Labor leader Rebecca White highlighted the situation when former premier Lara Giddings was visiting family in Scotland when severe bushfires started, and she returned to Tasmania. Ms White said Ms Courtney's situation was worse because the back-to-school situation was entirely foreseeable, whereas bushfires occurred after Ms Giddings had left the country. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/0c7a7bc4-78c3-4a88-b382-65c57ec1b2ee.png/r2_0_1595_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg