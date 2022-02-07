newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Launceston restaurateur is pushing for the introduction of deer on his menu, and has said that Primary Industries Minister Guy Barnett's objection to its use is based on "misinformation". Stillwater Restaurant co-owner and chef Craig Will said deer was a resource that should be utilised. "We already use lots of wallaby and it's a protein that has a low impact as far as the environmental stance is concerned," he said. "There's no methane and deer is a lean protein and a flavoursome one like wallaby, because it's wild. As far as all that's concerned we are definitely keen to use it." READ MORE: Derby cafe to transform into brewing and distilling hub Mr Will and Lenah Game Meats owner John Kelly said the Minister recently told a meeting of representatives from the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association and the Tasmanian Hospitality Association, all of whom support commercial use, that he had no intention of introducing it any time soon because he promised the recreational shooters he wouldn't. Tasmanian Hotels Association chief executive Brad Upton said the THA supported the use of deer as a culinary delight. "A number of our world-class restaurants already offer venison and the potential is there for this to increase if greater access to the product is given," he said. Mr Kelly said many deer were shot, but were left to rot when they could be used in restaurants. "All they need to do is to add deer to the endorsement of businesses like us," he said. "I have a meat processing licence, which lists species I'm allowed to process. All they need to do is put deer onto that." READ MORE: Search continues for missing George Town man Recreational deer hunter Andrew Winwood said he had some real concerns with using deer commercially. "I would be worried about taking deer from the wild that haven't been through an approved premises," he said. "If they go through a proper abattoir then you and I can go to a restaurant and be confident that the meat has no contaminants in it at all. "John Kelly will peddle a story and say this will be great for the environment, but it's not." The minister was contacted for comment.

