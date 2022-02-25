news, local-news,

Tasmania Police continue to be concerned for the welfare of George Town man Anthony Vere Goodyer of George Town, and are renewing calls for information about his whereabouts. Mr Goodyer, aged 46, was last seen on the afternoon on Friday 4 February 2022, walking south along the East Tamar Highway. Tasmania Police understand he had left a residence in River Leads Drive, George Town about 5:30pm the day before. READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning The missing man is described as being 172cm tall with a slim build and olive skin. He has black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing dark coloured three quarter shorts, a dark t-shirt, tanned work boots, and was carrying a shoulder bag. Police do not believe that he has access to a vehicle. Mr Goodyer's family members and friends are concerned for his welfare. Police would like anyone who has information in relation to the current whereabouts of Anthony to contact George Town Police on 6702 3900 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00. EARLIER: Tasmania Police remain concerned for the welfare of missing George Town man Anthony Goodyer. Police are working on leads relating to a possible siting of Mr Goodyer on the East Tamar Highway at approximately 3:00pm yesterday, Friday 4 February. Information received to date places a person matching his description near the weighbridge on the corner of East Tamar Highway and Bridport Road at this time. Any motorists in the area that may have seen him, or have dash cam footage are encouraged to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/5dadc175-40cf-43d1-8804-58b6ef94b2b2.jpg/r0_420_2048_1577_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg