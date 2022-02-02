sport, local-sport,

Launceston's Aiden Gibson has been rewarded for the hard work he has put in the past two years. The 16-year-old this week found out he'd made a state basketball team for the first time. Gibson, who is in the 10-player under 18 Tasmanian side, said it was a great milestone to reach. "I'm pumped because I tried out a couple of years ago for the under 16 team and got cut from that so it's good to get over that next hurdle," he said. "I just committed and worked hard and got in the gym a lot more and got my shots up. "After I got cut from that team I just had a meeting with the coaches about it and they just said I needed to improve a bit athletically so I focused on that." The young gun made the team after impressing at recent try-outs and last weekend's Ulverstone Classic. Now his focus has turned to preparing for nationals in Ballarat from April 10-17. Gibson, who plays for City of Launceston in the LBA, started competitive basketball when he was about nine. He has strong heritage as his mum Mandy played for the Launceston Tornadoes. "My mum played for the Tornadoes back in the '90s, she was part of the 1995 championship team so I guess I was destined to play basketball at some point," he said. "I just love it, always have." Gibson, who spends most nights putting time into his basketball, also referees. The tall, who will play as a centre for the state team, said he admired the game of a particular NBA big man. "I really like the way (Philadelphia 76er) Joel Embiid plays, he plays differently not just traditional and backing people down," he said. "He can stretch the floor a bit and shoot from outside a bit and that's something I try to bring." Gibson isn't the only Launceston-based player who made the final state squad. Lachie Brewer and Angus Seymour also made the 10-player team while Ollie Baldock and Josh Vimpany are reserves. Launceston players Milly Whitehead, Amber Brazendale, Annaliese Leeflang and Subi Daly made the under 18 girl's state side. Hayden Zasadny, who is a Tornadoes assistant coach this season, is the state team mentor. Meanwhile, Gibson is one of the coaches at a Basketball Australia two-day school holiday camp for youngsters this week at Elphin Sports Centre. North Basketball Development officer Sam Adams, the under 18 boy's state team coach, is leading the camp. "It's all about building up participation in our sport and hopefully by building interest with these camps we get them into our local associations and clubs and BTAS pathways," Adams said. He's pleased to be running the camp alongside some talented rising stars of Launceston basketball, including Gibson. "Any chance the kids get to be able to give back to the community and the younger kids - the Launceston kids are awesome at doing that, they really take charge there," he said. Adams, who recently moved from Queanbeyan near Canberra, also leads the north region's future development and state development programs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/37d2049d-1a76-4374-b56e-e791b9241ea0.jpeg/r0_564_4400_3050_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg