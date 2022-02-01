newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Despite there being uncertainty about how the Tasmania JackJumpers would fare coming back from their COVID-enforced break, they have returned with a bang. The JackJumpers are all the rage after scoring their first ever consecutive wins. The sixth-ranked side will enter their Friday night home game against fifth-positioned Sydney Kings with confidence. READ MORE: Tick of approval for Roth from former NBL champion It comes after the Tassie team was struck down by the coronavirus in mid-January. Guard Jack McVeigh, who starred with 17 points and three 3-pointers in Sunday's win over New Zealand Breakers, said the group was not in the mood for excuses this season. "It's hard - seven days locked up in a house is going to put bodies to work and strain on things that you don't experience," he said of the COVID lay-off. "Our feet were hurting for example when we we're coming back, but we showed up first day and (coach) Roth set the tone and said 'we're coming here we're going to get after it straightaway, we're back in this, no excuses'. "So we just kind of never really spoke about it. We never really talked about it too much, we kind of just pretended the whole week never happened. "Obviously we were smart with the way we were bringing guys back in. But in terms of talk and communication, about the seven days away, we just said first quarter against South East Melbourne, let's play as hard as we possibly can and get that wind out. "And from then on it hasn't really been much of a conversation. We don't want to use any excuses. No one else in the league does either. So we're just focused on what we can do now. We made sure to get back in shape through some sprints that's for sure. And our bodies luckily felt good from the seven days." McVeigh was deadly from range on Sunday as his teammates looked to set him up. "We're playing with better pace," he said. "As JackJumpers fans know, we play hard. We've been setting that defensive tone, it was good to see the other end go down. We've been working hard in transition to the other end and it shows what type of team we are capable of being." The group is aiming to turn around its fortunes after falling away in the fourth quarter against the Kings earlier this season. "It's been a long time since that game so both teams have grown and become better," McVeigh said. "We're going to come out and be physical, play hard - our style of basketball - which we've been doing. And keeping that pace up on the offensive end and having some fun."

