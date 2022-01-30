news, local-news,

Two medals from World War I, addressed to soldiers from North-East Tasmania, have been found by a family based interstate. However, their efforts in tracking down living relatives for either of the men have so far been unsuccessful. The decorative honours are not military medals, but were presented by the people of Pioneer, Tasmania, to two Australian Imperial Force soldiers, presumably local to the area at the time. READ MORE: Newnham campus masterplan will open to public ahead of UTAS move More than a century after their creation, the commemorative pieces were discovered by Mick and Veronica Phillips, residents of Bruce, Canberra. "The medals were found in my late mother-in-law's belongings," Mr Phillips said. "Her maiden name was Thelma Harper, and she was born in Pioneer in 1913." Mick's wife, Veronica, said her mother had grown up in Pioneer, before moving to Melbourne in the mid 1950s. "Mum had never mentioned the medals to me, I knew absolutely nothing about them," she said. "When we found them it took us a little by surprise, because we didn't recognise the inscriptions as family names, so we wondered what they were all about." The medals are gold plated and one side of both reads: "Who fought for the Empire in the Great War 1914". The other side of one is dedicated to Driver R Warren AIF, while the other has Sergeant Major G Hill AIF inscribed on it. Mr Phillips said he attempted to track down details of the solders families through the Australian War Memorial database, but was unsuccessful as it required a service number and military unit to locate a war veteran. "I am hopeful that one or more of The Examiner's readers can provide me with further information, so that I can return these medals, if possible, to descendants of these men, who I feel sure would be proud to receive them," he said. READ MORE: Pausing of e-scooter trial currently not on council's agenda Tracking down any further information about the mysterious duo through local veterans centres and various historical societies proved equally as arduous and futile. However, articles published in multiple community newspapers from that period uncovered the patriotic nature the town of Pioneer embodied during war-time. On page two of Scottsdale's North Eastern Advertiser from February 8, 1918, the details of a social and dance held in the Pioneer Hall were recorded. The event was organised in order to bid farewell to three soldiers who had returned on their final leave from Claremont military training camp. An unnamed journalist wrote that a Mr F. Leach was "presiding", and announced to the crowd that they had gathered that evening to say good-bye to three of their "lads" who had volunteered for active service in the war. "Though all three are very young, they have responded to the call of their country, and we have reason to be proud of them," he said. According to the article, he felt sure they would do their duty where they were going by maintaining the highest standard of conduct and discipline, and would be a credit to Tasmania. "This little town of Pioneer has done good work, we sent 55 volunteers to the front, and our residents have subscribed large sums of money to patriotic funds," he said. READ MORE: Barnes gets back to home roots with tour A year and two months later in the same hall, another social and dance was held to welcome home three soldiers. Neither of which were the men who were named on the medals, although one did have the same surname as a soldier mentioned in the article from a year prior, however, his initials were different. The hall was described as being crowded to its maximum holding capacity long before the arrival of the guests. After which time, the national anthem was sung, and Mr F. Leach once again addressed the crowd, when he said it gave him the upmost pleasure to welcome back the returning soldiers. "We owe them much ... our homes, our liberty, in fact, our lives," he said. It's reported that while welcoming them, he remained mindful of those who would return no more, and to their parents, he esteemed the greatest sympathy. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/db82c529-c9c1-40e6-a18f-8ccfa2ab819f.jpg/r0_203_4032_2481_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg