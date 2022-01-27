newsletters, editors-pick-list, Daniel Johnson, Kai Sotto, Cameron Bairstow, Jacob Chance

The Tasmania JackJumpers will have to play above themselves as they face a tall order against the visiting Adelaide 36ers on Friday night in Hobart. The visitors boast a height-laden line-up, featuring twin towers Daniel Johnson (212 cm) and Cameron Bairstow (206 cm) as well as import Kai Sotto (218 cm) to challenge the JackJumpers' small-ball squad. In contrast, Scott Roth only has Will Magnay (208 cm) in his starting line-up or Jock Perry (216 cm) in his bench unit to match-up for height. READ MORE: Interstate woman found dead at Cataract Gorge After losing out last time to the South East Melbourne Phoenix 73-67 where Phoenix big man Zhou Qi (216 cm) starred with 18 points and eight rebounds, the JackJumpers' brains trust would be aware of their height problems. Captain Clint Steindl believes others will have to step up against Adelaide despite Magnay delivering one of his best games against the Phoenix with 10 points and eight rebounds to underline his talent. "I guess if you want to eliminate any kind of rebounding advantage it's going to come down to us guards getting in there and helping them out whenever there's long rebounds or ones that hit the floor," he said. "Mags [Magnay] is battling his ass off, he's bailed us out a few times we've got to have his back and get some of those boards on the shots that he's blocking or even just changing." READ MORE: Accused murderer appears in Devonport court Faced with a tall trifecta, Magnay has received the backing of the coaching staff after a candid chat with Roth sparked a return to good form for the 23-year-old. "One of his challenges as one of the up-and-coming big men in our league is to continue to put in the work ... [he's up against] Daniel Johnson, Cam Bairstow and Kai Sotto, who's another big kid," Assistant coach Jacob Chance said. "He's got a really good opportunity again to go out there and be the anchor for us defensively and our job is to help him out as well. "Will's probably one of the best centres in the league in terms of defensive rating anyway ... he's one of the best I've seen in terms of defensive instincts, we'll continue to see a bit of that as the year goes on." READ MORE: Changes to Check In TAS app under consideration The JackJumpers will be heavily planning for Adelaide 36ers guard Mitch McCarron, who is often the attacking genesis for C.J Bruton's side. The guard claimed a title with Melbourne United last season and has starred in the City of Churches, managing a minimum four assists in his past five games. "He's a driving force for them, leading that team and driving them around the court so we've got to take away some of his looks of wanting to create for others," Steindl said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/d4637984-e933-4444-b0a2-4733fe8026ed.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg