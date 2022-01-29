newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The state government has announced booster shots are now available for Tasmanians aged 16-17. The government said on Friday that the TGA has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose for age group and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said boosters would help in the transition to living with COVID. "This is the first of a two-step process with further advice to be provided by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) in the coming days," he said. "Following advice from ATAGI, boosters for this age ground are expected to begin in early February, with a sufficient supply of the vaccine to meet this additional demand. READ MORE: State records lowest case numbers in weeks "Tasmanians aged 18 and over will also be able to get their booster shot three months from the date of their second dose of vaccine, from Tuesday, February 1, following advice from ATAGI, meaning that approximately 68,500 more Tasmanians will be able to increase their immunity against COVID in the coming days." Vaccination figures on Friday showed that rates for five to 11-year-olds in Tasmania were at 44.4 per cent. Thirty-six per cent of eligible people in Tasmania have now received a booster dose. But Labor health spokeswoman Anita Dow said that with school to soon return, rates needed to be higher. READ MORE: Mother-daughter tradition sees big scratchie win "We are running out of time before children return to school and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff needs to be pulling out all stops to ensure children have the opportunity to be vaccinated," she said. "The Liberal government was also the last to act on a shorter interval period for booster shots while other states acted quickly. "Other states have already introduced the three-week interval and it's crucial that the Gutwein government should be doing everything possible to ensure that all children are given protection with the start of the school year just 12 days away." Mr Rockliff said the government was pulling out all stops. READ MORE: Offers over $10m expected as country estate returns to market "Tasmania is leading the nation when it comes to vaccinating our five-11-year-olds, with 44 per cent of eligible children now having received their first dose. With enough doses and appointments available for every child to be vaccinated ahead of school year beginning, we are pulling out all stops to get Tasmanian parents to book their children in now. "The recommended schedule for vaccination in this age group is two doses, eight weeks apart. The interval can be shortened in special circumstances to a minimum of three weeks, such as in an outbreak response, prior to the initiation of significant immunosuppression." Tasmania recorded 584 new cases on Friday, the lowest number since January 3, when 466 were reported. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/5e8cca74-812f-40a7-a81f-b762b12b7a50.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg