A Georgian property that sold for $3.5 million in 2018 is back on the market - with an expected asking price of at least $10 million. Calstock, built in 1831 and situated on a sprawling 12-hectare estate in Northern Tasmania has again come onto the market, and is expected to draw interest from across Australia and overseas. READ MORE: Changes to Check In TAS app under consideration Knight Frank Northern Tasmania partner Sam Woolcock said the vast property had been renovated in recent times and now more than ever reflects the splendour of a rural treasure. "The result returns Calstock to its rightful place as one of Australia's most desirable country estates," he said. Mr Woolcock said the current market dictated a price upwards of $10 million, and maybe some change. "In the current market, the asking price is very hard to gauge, but given the demand for historic Tasmanian homes it would not surprise me if it exceeded $10 million," he said. READ MORE: Council to consider pausing e-scooter trial Mr Woolcock said properties of this statue can eat away money in maintenance, but because of the renovations the previous owner had spent that wouldn't be as big a problem. "Dual studies or offices add to the attraction of downstairs areas that include a charming retreat and an inviting bedroom served by a sub-floor heated bathroom," he said. Calstock has the capacity to continue to fulfill a role as one of the country's most sophisticated boutique accommodation properties. "Two fully self-contained two-bedroom apartments in the wool store represent perfect places for appreciating every modern luxury," Mr Woolcock said.

