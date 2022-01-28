news, local-news,

John Williamson has had to, once again, postpone his Winding Back tour date in Launceston due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Australian country and folk singer/songwriter first started his career when he wandered into Richmond's GTV9 studios in 1970 with a guitar under his arm. Williamson has had more than 50 years of singing and performing since walking into the studio, but the time has come for him to start wrapping things up. READ MORE: Changes to Check In TAS app under consideration "Winding Back is me just telling everyone that I'm not going to tour as much. I really am going to wind back. At my age I won't be able to do the job I want to do," he said. "I'll be a bit more picky with what things I do. I might keep the bigger shows though." "I've always loved the connection I receive when performing, so you'll still see me popping up at festivals and special events. Winding Back means I'm looking forward to spending more time in the garden and less time away from home." Cutting down on music, Williamson plans to spend more time on other projects such as dabbling in the arts, making his own oils from produce, having chooks, and creating a green house. However, though Williamson has been enjoying the music business now more than ever and said he was still learning, he has no other ambitions as far as music went. The musician has completed 52 albums, including 20 original studio albums, with his works focusing on painting lyrical pictures of Australia's flora and fauna, landscapes, and people. With his honours sheet including the ARIA Hall of Fame, an Order of Australia, 28 Golden Guitar Awards, and Australian Roll of Renown induction, it is clear Williamson has given the industry his all. Williamson was scheduled to play at the Princess Theatre, Launceston, on February 24, but there has been no news as to when the postponed show will make a return. READ MORE: Interstate woman found dead at Cataract Gorge The show was going to cover all the favourites from the artist, some of his really old work, as well as his newer works and brand new songs written during the pandemic. "I'm trying to keep it fresh," he said. "My record company tells me that one of my biggest audiences is young fellas between 20 and 30." Before performances, Williamson completes voice exercises, goes over lyrics for the newest song in the set, and nearly always rehearses what he will say when he first walks on stage. "It's good to be a bit nervous because it means you're keen to do a good job," he said. Williamson said his advice to young people starting their careers in music was to believe in what they were singing and it would relate to others. "I think you have got to not take the shortcuts, work towards getting a following, and write your own music is the key," he said. To keep up to date with future shows visit johnwilliamson.com.au. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

