Bridget Archer says bipartisan support is required if the state's rural primary health care system stands any chance of being fixed. Following Monday's inquiry into the state's rural GP shortage and struggling remote and rural primary health care sector, Ms Archer said innovative and long term solutions were required, but would need long term support from both sides of the aisle. "Fixing the healthcare system is like asking how do you eat an elephant," she said. "It needs long term holistic reform and bipartisan support. "It doesn't matter which political party is in power when you're dealing with long term systemic issues." Ms Archers said an approach that considered both primary and hospital services needed to be considered, as well as support services like mental health and social services, particularly in remote locations where GPs were reporting unmanageable caseloads. She said a failure to provide support to people in remote locations across the North of the state would increased the risk of leaving some of Tasmania's most vulnerable residents behind. Labor's candidate for Bass Ross Hart previously said he would support health initiatives that were in the best interest of the state. Speaking after the senate inquiry, Mr Hart said access to primary health care was vital - particularly with Tasmania's older, sicker population. He said many people diagnosed with chronic conditions were geographically removed and if they didn't have access to a GP they would often present at a Hospital. "If you can't get access to a GP, you're likely to present at an emergency department sicker, which means there's a greater burden not already on an overblown healthcare system, but also the cost to the community that flows from that is significantly greater. He said with the economical health of the state directly connected to physical health, addressing primary health services in remote communities would strengthen the economic standing of remote communities. The Senate Inquiry into the provision of general practitioner and related primary health services to outer metropolitan, rural and regional Australia was held in Launceston on Monday 24. The committee is expected to provide a report by March 13 with finals submissions to the inquiry due by February 17. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

