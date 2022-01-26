community,

If you ask Coralie Butler how old she feels, she'll tell you she couldn't be further from 100 years old. In fact, she thinks she can probably make it to 110 without too much trouble - but she says she probably won't bother. It's that quick wit and sparkle in her eye that has helped Ms Butler reach a century. It has also kept her loving sons on their toes as they joined her on Tuesday to celebrate her big day. READ MORE: Meet the Northern Tasmanians receiving Australia Day honours Ms Butler said she did not think there was any real secret to her long life - although family genes must have helped. One of nine children, Ms Butler said her younger siblings were 97, 96, 92 and 88 years old respectively. "As far as I'm concerned, anybody with family and friends are lucky people,'' she said. ''That's all there is." Raised at Sheffield, Ms Butler said some of her fondest memories of childhood involved afternoons fishing with her siblings, getting out in the open air and swimming in the stream near her home. "We're a simple mob," she said. "We're country kids, and so we just enjoyed what we had. We were brought up with beautiful, clean vegetables all naturally grown, we were healthy. Just happy kids in the country. "We had a whale of a time, rushing down to the pool and taking our bit of string with a fishing hook on the end and off we'd go on a beautiful night to fish for blackfish." When she had a family of her own, Ms Butler wanted to keep that love for the great outdoors going strong and instil it into her children. To that end, each May she and her husband would pack up their four sons into a caravan and head off around Tasmania. READ MORE: Police searching for missing swimmer at Cataract Gorge The family is much more dispersed now, with sons living in America and grandchildren spread across the place. But one thing is certainly clear, Coralie Butler is incredibly loved. And at the end of the day, Ms Butler said that was all you could ask for. "We put too much on the negatives," she said. "You've got to get on with the positives." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/c9201960-314f-4f34-b231-a02b58a98007.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg