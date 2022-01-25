Swimmer missing at Gorge after being swept away
Police and emergency services are at the Cataract Gorge Reserve in West Launceston searching for a swimmer who may be in distress.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said they received a triple zero call about 1.15pm from Gorge staff.
At 1.10pm a female swimmer, aged in her 20s, reportedly became separate from her swimming companions, and she has not been seen since.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and police drone have been deployed to the area to assist with the search.
People are asked to avoid the area while the search is underway.
MORE TO COME
