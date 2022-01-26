community,

From firefighters and paramedics, to volunteers and veterans, a former mayor and a musician, some of Tasmania's greatest community heroes have been recognised as part of this year's Australia Day honours list. Here are this year's recipients from Northern Tasmania. "Just don't walk past stuff that you shouldn't." That is the motto of former Flinders Island mayor Lynn Mason AM, who has been honoured for her services to local government and the community. One of her greatest achievements during her time as an elected official involved bringing together the Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians on the island. These days, Ms Mason said she was still passionate about local government and the community. Read her full story here. For Betty Laverty OAM, she was always destined for a life within music with both her parents musical in their own ways. Now that service to music, and pipe bands specifically, has been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia. All of Ms Laverty's volunteering achievements could not be listed as it would tale a novel, but she has no regrets about the positions she has taken on. "I've made some lifelong friends through the pipe bands and Scottish dancing," she said. "I have always been keen on music, it's been a lifelong commitment." Read her full story here. With over half a century of experience volunteering and working for Scouts Tasmania, John Cornish OAM's loyalty and dedication to the world famous brand has been commended, with the awardment of an Order of Australia medal for service to youth. Mr Cornish initially became involved in Scouts while living in Hobart when he was 11, but after moving to Blackmans Bay a number of years later, he stopped attending. It was only at the age of 18, and after a chance encounter on a bus, that Mr Cornish became involved with the organisation once again. It was a moment that changed Mr Cornish's life forever and set forwarth a journey within the organisation that would see him coordinate several troops across the state, before eventually settling in Launceston and serving as Scouts Tasmania's chief commissioner. Read his full story here. When Terence Bracken OAM made his tentative steps into motorsport, he never imagined that almost five decades later he would still be found trackside. The Ravenswood man has witnessed some of the biggest events in Tasmanian motorsport from the early beginnings of Targa to the touring cars at Symmons Plains. As a steward and dedicated volunteer to car clubs like Motor Sport Club Tasmania as a president, vice president and magazine editor, it is no stretch to say racing is in Bracken's blood. For all those years of service, Bracken has been bestowed the medal of the order of Australia in the general division for his services to motorsport, where he still helps out as an active steward. Read his full story here. Newnham man Malcolm Cash OAM has been recognised for his tireless work with Vietnam veterans. He was born in the mid-1940s during World War II to an airforce father and a mother who hailed from Launceston. He attributed his charitable nature to his parents, which was later supported by his wife Ann. Mr Cash said without her support, many of his volunteer contributions would not have been possible. Read his full story here. Tasma Lapham OAM is one of the great characters of the Tasmanian State League. You only have hear of the impact the 80-year-old has had on the North Launceston players to realise why she's being awarded with a Medal of the Order of Australia. The well-respected figure, who has given more than 40 years of service to North Launceston, is renowned for how well she ran the club's catering services. Whether it was for club events or external functions, she was there making it happen. Hungry mouths couldn't wait to tuck into hot meals such as a roast or lasagne. The Examiner has previously reported Mrs Lapham and her catering team raised more than $800,000. Her fundraising efforts didn't stop there. Read her full story here. Andrew MacGregor OAM has spent a large portion of his life helping out his community of Break O'Day and started in the Portland Council in the early 90's. He said it was something that grew exponentially, as he found a love for for helping others. Read his full story here. After more than half a century of volunteering, Invermay-born Pamela Dawn Watkins OAM has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for her services to the community through a range of organisations. Mrs Dawn Watkins OAM first caught the volunteering bug from her father, who contributed to Meals on Wheels and used to deliver library books to those who couldn't leave their house. Now aged 77, Mrs Watkins OAM has spent some of the intervening years volunteering her time at Launceston's Old Umbrella Shop and Franklin House. Read her full story here. Mavis Chugg OAM's service to the community through the Kings Meadows Inner Wheel Club, and Inner Wheel District A80, has earned her this prestigious honour. Ms Chugg OAM was the chairman of the Inner Wheel District A80 from 2011 through to 2012, and president at Kingsmeadows from 2007-08, and in 2019-20. Ms Chugg OAM was also involved with the Burnie branch of the Inner Wheel Club as president in 1989, having been a member since 1986. She was also heavily involved with the Rotary Club of Evandale as a supporter and a Paul Harris Fellow, and was employed by the Department of Education in Tasmania as a teacher from 1959 through to 2001. A paramedic with over 30 years of experience has been recognised for his service to the community after receiving the Australian Ambulance Service Medal. Dr Peter Mulholland began his career as a paramedic in Victoria in 1986 before moving to Tasmania where he continued in his chosen profession. In receiving the Australian Ambulance Service Medal, Dr Mulholland has been recognised for his extraordinary commitment to furthering the capacity of the ambulance service through his own development and the training and mentoring of other staff in the service. Read his full story here. A Tasmanian Fire Service member who has gone above and beyond has been recognised with an Australian Fire Service Medal. Matthew Buck joined the Tasmania Fire Service in 1995 where he has been dedicated to training and supporting volunteers over his distinguished fire service career. Read his full story here. With an OAM attached to his name already, it is no surprise that Ian Sauer is no stranger to community service. Having lived in Pipers Brook since the 1980s, Mr Sauer has been a long-serving and committed volunteer firefighter with the Tasmania Fire Service in his local community. Now, his tireless volunteering with the Pipers Brook fire service has been recognised once again- with an Australian Fire Service Medal. Read his full story here. After 16 years volunteering for the State Emergency Service - a decade of which serving as unit manager, Graydon O'Halloran has been awarded with an Emergency Services Medal. Graydon's volunteer work has extended across the state, and he has attended many search and rescue operations, both on land and in water, storm and flood related incidents, serious and fatal crash responses, and COVID-19 compliance duties. According to his fellow volunteers, Mr O'Halloran has demonstrated a myriad of skills and competencies as a responding emergency volunteer since he joined the Northern SES in 2005. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/7d978067-248e-4f7f-96c8-371bb314adda.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg