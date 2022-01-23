community,

Most Launcestonians over 40 fondly remember the Punchbowl Zoo. We'd long had animals at City Park, but not many and they were in small cages. Two fine Tassie tigers, for example, were exhibited in the 1880s and swapped with Adelaide Zoo for a pair of leopards. A strong move began in 1924 to establish a proper zoo at the 39-acre Council reserve at Punchbowl, which had been purchased in 1908. The council was dubious and didn't want to be involved in any expense, but didn't stand in the way. However nothing eventuated. In 1961 a Rhododendron Trust was formed and began planting an area of about 10 acres, but there were still no animals, until Mont Turner Jnr became interested in 1963. Mont was the son of the Westbury Zoo owner Mont Turner Snr. He leased 20 acres with a house and shop from the council and opened on November 15, 1963. Mont had long experience in wildlife parks, zoos and circuses, so although not a vet, he took in sick and injured animals and soon had the largest collection of Tasmanian fauna in Australia. Several times he hosted film crews, such as for TV's Ask the Leyland Brothers. It was a big job though, with much expense in locating and buying food. The truly memorable part of his zoo was the ability to interact with the exhibits. Children were welcome to pet and feed them, except for the famous snake pit of course. There was also a playground, in which the most popular feature was the elephant slide. Children climbed up inside the elephant and slid down its trunk. As the zoo's fame grew, Mont Turner welcomed bus tours, school groups and both local and interstate visitors. He expressed interest in expanding the three-and-a-quarter-acre operation, but the council's Superintendent of Parks wasn't keen. He said the animals were overgrazing the property. Mont's 20-year lease came up for renewal at the end of 1983. The council said they wanted him out, and advertised for someone to take over the site for another purpose. They said that if they allowed him to stay, he'd have to take another 20-year lease. Mont was now 61 and said he doubted he'd be alive in 20 years. He didn't blame the council and understood that zoos had changed. Petting and feeding animals were no longer acceptable. He was allowed six months to relocate the animals, and fortunately Keith Pybus at Rutherglen Holiday Village was setting up a large wildlife park there. There was no shortage of space and Mont promised to provide all the advice Mr Pybus needed to get the project up and running. And so the zoo closed in 1984, and the Punchbowl Christian Centre was built on the site in 1990. Mont died in 1994. Seems he'd been right about taking out that 20-year lease.

