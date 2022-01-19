sport, cricket,

In the week that Tasmania savoured its first taste of Ashes cricket, the state has also lost another One Day International. Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday that New Zealand's men's white-ball tour to Australia - scheduled for January 24 to February 9 - has been postponed. This included the ODI between the two sides, which was due to be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday, February 2. It is the third successive summer that Australia and New Zealand have had white-ball fixtures postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and means there are no ODIs schedule for the Australian men's team this summer for the first time in 44 years. A historic first Test match against Afghanistan, scheduled to be played in Hobart last November, was also cancelled in response to the Taliban assuming power in the country. The indefinite postponement of the Chappell-Hadlee ODI series and a T20 match was due to New Zealand's border controls, quarantine requirements and the resulting uncertainty over when the squad would be able to return home. In addition to Hobart, Australia and New Zealand were also due to play ODIs on January 30 and February 5, and a one-off T20 match in Canberra on February 8 which would have been a rematch of last year's T20 World Cup final. Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket have said they will discuss when the postponed fixtures can be played. In a statement, Cricket Tasmania said: "Whilst we are disappointed that we will not be able to bring any more international cricket content to Tasmania this summer, after the success of hosting the historic 5th Vodafone Ashes Test at Blundstone Arena, we are looking forward to welcoming more world-class sporting content to our shores for Cricket Tasmania members to enjoy for years to come." Ticket buyers for all matches that have been postponed will be fully refunded and will be contacted by their ticket agent. Australia remain scheduled to play a three-match T20 series in New Zealand between March 17 and 20.

