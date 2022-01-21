news, local-news,

Events may be on the decline due to COVID-19 concerns, but one event promises to turn its wheels and get things riding again. The National Penny Farthing Championships will be back for its 39 year, with the reopening of Tasmania's border in December allowing riders from all over Australia to register. However, the event will endure some modifications and changes to allow for COVID-19 safety regulations to be complied with, including social distancing and a maximum of 950 people instead of the regular 4000 attendees. READ MORE: Athletics coach ran from police after victory celebration Evandale Village Fair and National Penny Farthing Championships media and advertising person Ashleigh Walker said the Colonial Village Fair, normally held at Pioneer Park, would not run in 2022. "Instead, limited food and beverage options will be available surrounding the race circuit, in addition to the wonderful local businesses," she said. "Despite a reduced crowd, we are excited to be able to deliver a full day of racing and entertainment for the community." The championships will be held on February 19 at Evandale from 10am-4pm. Masks are mandatory. Tickets are $15 for adults and children under 16 are free. Tickets can only be purchased online at evandalevillagefair.com. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/e88005f3-bcb3-4833-a2e1-3aff6c85eed7.jpg/r0_343_4200_2716_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg