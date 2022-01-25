news, local-news,

THERE are two villains in the Djokovic drama that was played out in the media. Tennis Australia revealed its villainous hand by 'officially' hiding behind (so-called) independent medical opinion in the first instance, and then finally behind the judicial system, while all the time claiming that they would be guided by due process. READ MORE: Offender linked to death at Sprent remains at large But the state of their villainous hand is revealed in their willingness to allow an unvaccinated player to openly mix with the sporting public, with all of those involved in the sport, and with the relentless media that will follow him doggedly around to get its pound of flesh. Djokovic himself is a villain because lives by his own rules, far removed from the established rules of any host nation. This he demonstrated from day one by hiding behind a cloak of secrecy. He is unvaccinated, which is not really the issue. That is his choice, and he is free to make it. LABOR Leader Anthony Albanese, during a campaign blitz of central and north Queensland, said he would govern for all. I would be inclined to believe that if he was to make a trip to the Adani coal mine to congratulate them on the hundreds of well-paying and secure jobs they are providing for many Australians. READ MORE: New and active cases drop for fifth straight day But that might upset the Greens and cost him the votes he relies on, so that won't happen. He also said he had heard from many Queenslanders a change of government is needed. He was right, but he didn't listen as usual, because it is the state government they want to change. CONGRATULATIONS and well done to the West Tamar Council for holding its Australia Day Awards on January 26 (The Examiner, January 17) and for having the courage not to bow and scrape to a minority group. I HAD placed an order for RAT tests many months ago for my staff, of which the first boxes arrived last week. However I am unable to purchase any more RAT test kits as the government has procured all test kits from my reputable supplier. Now I feel very unsafe. FOXGLOVE infestation is a big issue for all farmers who are faced with the enormous cost of controlling weeds coming from forestry plantations. The industry can be wonderful for Tasmania, but in practice it is not. I have 15 acres of plantation timber myself, but have not tried to sell it because of the appalling forestry practices I am witness to all around me. I have lived in Nietta for 44 years and consider I have made a commitment to take care of my land and see to it that my farming practices do not impact negatively on my neighbours. READ MORE: Program to boost Tasmania's timber and forestry industry Unfortunately my neighbour, Sustainable Timber Tasmania does not have the same commitment. I had seven years of digging out and burning thousands of Scottish thistle plants, at a physical cost as I was getting on in years. Just when I had eradicated the thistle, the foxglove arrived. It takes two years for the plant to flower and make seeds (about one million seeds per plant). I began to pull out and burn hundreds, then thousands of foxglove plants, which is a huge effort and all parts of this plant are toxic, and dangerous to dogs and grazing animals (and people). For six years now, I have been forced to spend countless hours working to get rid of these plants. The problem remains, with fresh infestations pouring down onto my land from the plantation every year. PREMIER Peter Gutwein opening the borders on December 15 at the behest of business, and no doubt under pressure from his fellow Liberals, was a witless catastrophe as Richard Flanagan persuasively argues (The Examiner, January 8). It was a lose-lose for everyone, including for business. At least with borders closed, Tasmanian businesses had local custom. READ MORE: Tasmanian house prices still rising fastest in the nation Now with Omicron spreading so violently, many Tasmanian businesses have had to close or wind down as staff became ill, with no tourists, and much less local custom. Western Australia on the other hand has defied orders from Canberra, business is flourishing and the latest figures slow very few cases in WA, compared to the many thousands in NSW. That says it all.

