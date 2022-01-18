news, local-news,

The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre's Invasion Day protests will be held online this year due to COVID-19. The centre's campaign manager Nala Mansell explained the reason for boycotting a face-to-face protest. "With the Aboriginal community being among the most vulnerable, we made the decision to have our Invasion Day rally online," she said. READ MORE: Which businesses are locked in for Tatler Arcade "I think with it being such a big event, we had about 4000 at Hobart and hundreds more at Devonport last year, we don't want to put people in that vulnerable position. "We need to give people the opportunity to call for January 26 celebrations to be abolished or changed and a global pandemic is not going to stop us from campaigning." Ms Mansell said with the push to change the date growing, pressure was building on politicians. "I feel like this campaign is the best example of true leadership coming from members of the public, local councils and event organisers and it puts our politicians to shame," she said. "Cricket Australia no longer calls it Australia Day, Triple J's Hottest 100 is no longer on January 26 and pubs and clubs in Tasmania were holding Change the Date events rather than Australia Day events last year. "By celebrating the day we were invaded, I think it highlights to the rest of the world how much of a racist country Australia really is. READ MORE: Man fired for being 'too fat' for caravan park job "With the numbers growing, soon the Prime Minister will no longer be able to ignore the voices of those that elect him to lead." The online Invasion Day rally will start at 11.45am on January 26 and can be viewed by visiting the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre's Facebook page.

