A second person has been admitted to an intensive care unit as active COVID cases in Tasmania increased in the past 24 hours. New cases in the state rose to 1310 from 1037, while the total number of active cases also rose by 52 to 6417. READ MORE: Man suffers serious injuries after motorbike crash Hospital cases have also increased by four to 25, with the Department of Health confirming 12 patients were being treated for COVID, while the remaining 13 cases were in hospital for unrelated medical conditions. Patients under observation in intensive care rose by one as a second person was admitted since Monday. READ MORE: Traumatic encounter with e-scooter knocks service dog unconscious Tasmania's state health commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said both patients in their seventies were currently under observation in intensive care with one patient on a ventilator. She said one of the patients was in a not stable condition while the other was in a stable condition. Director of Public Health Mark Veitch said over half of all hospitalisations were aged seventy and above, with 7 patients in their seventies and 6 in their eighties under observation. Dr Veitch said only one patient in hospital was under 10, with no patients aged between 10 to 19. READ MORE: Granny flat grants worth $10,000 still open to 100 Tasmanians The number of people under observation in the state's three community case management facilities also rose by three to 40, as people in the COVID@home program increased from 372 to 387. Testing numbers rose in the past 24 hours with 360 PCR tests and 950 rapid antigen tests being recorded, while daily lab results also rose from 2025 to 2256, and 4676 RATs were provided to the public. The number of people released from isolation was recorded as 1258, slightly less than on Monday, although the total number of people released rose to 13,672. More information is available at coronavirus.tas.gov.au. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

