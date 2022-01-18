sport, local-sport,

Tasmania JackJumpers will have wait even longer to play their next game with their Wednesday night clash against New Zealand Breakers postponed. The round seven encounter at MyState Bank Arena was postponed after the Breakers notified the league they were unable to field a team for the game due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a JackJumpers' media release. READ MORE: Familiar faces find fresh form The NBL will work with both clubs to determine a future date for the game to be played at a suitable venue. It comes after the JackJumpers-Breakers Friday January 14 match-up was postponed because of the evolving COVID-19 situation. The Tassie team hasn't played since their lost to Melbourne United on January 1. The JackJumpers' next home game is against South East Melbourne Phoenix on Sunday January 23 at MyState Bank Arena. MORE TO COME. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/cdbaeb43-3a98-43cd-953d-74ed2f2297f1.jpg/r0_178_5000_3003_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg