Onlookers flocked to the picturesque foreshore for the annual Bridport Pier Swim, which ended in a replay of last year's event for the overall winner and first female home. Once again Sam Askey-Doran showed his open water swimming class, claiming line honours in the two-kilometre race from a field of 50. The 18 year old, who trains with the Hobart Aquatic Club, also won open male honours in a time of 23:19.4. Masters male winner Adam Wiseman was next, 2:08.3 seconds behind, with Trent Hadley third overall (25:30.6). (Trent's son, Jamieson, 18, was the second open male to finish, and fifth overall.) Andrew Fisher, in fourth place overall (25:35.0), won the senior masters male honours while Andrew Brocklesby claimed the legend male honours (25:51.3) and Blake Stretton,16, the junior male category (26:06.1). Billie Roger, 18, was the first female and open female winner in a time of 26:37.2. Ella Fischer, 14, was the first junior female to finish (29:14.1), with Amanda Duggan (27:47.4) the legend female, Heather Parker the masters female (29:27.0) and Anna Sargent (33:18.7) the senior masters female category winners. Racing, in overcast and relatively flat conditions, also took place over 500m and 1km distances. The overall winner of the 500m swim was Maddie Hassell, 13, who also claimed the novice female title, in eight minutes, 28.2 seconds. Isla Irani, 12, won the junior female 500m category 20 seconds later and Aurora De Boer, 13, was third overall. Riley O'Connor, 12, was the first male to finish (9:00.6). Lucy Dennis, 15, won the 1km event from 23 competitors, also taking out the junior female crown, in 15:42.5. Sam Fischer, 12, was right behind (15:43.9), winning the junior male honours with Tilly Johnston, 12, third overall. Ruth Timperon won the legend female, Eliza Carins the novice female and Billie Hall the open female. Sam Gerke was the open male winner with Daryl Heazlewood the first senior masters male to finish. Total pier swim entries, over three distances, was 86. The pier swim was organised by Bridport Surf Life Saving Club and is part of the 10-event Tasmanian Ocean Swim Series. For Swimming Tasmania members, the Bridport race is also one of three events that decide the Tasmanian open water swimmer of the year. The other events are the Bellerive Beach - Brooke St Pier swim that was on January 1 and the Boat Harbour swim on February 27. (Eligible swimmers must compete in the longest distances.) Swimming Tasmania's open water swimming champions of 2020-21 were Sam Askey-Doran and Billie Roger. The next event in the open water swim series is the Kingston Beach Australia Day race. Entries have now closed for the Swimming Tasmania sprint and relay championships at Launceston Aquatic Centre on January 29 and 30.

