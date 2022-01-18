newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As students prepare to return to school for 2022, some schools have implemented their own health and safety protocols as the government seeks advice from national cabinet. Scotch Oakburn College principal Andy Muller said the school had developed a COVID response plan to manage transmission ahead of classes returning. READ MORE: A breakdown of events cancelled and those still going ahead He said the school had made staff vaccinations mandatory and implemented a directive for all secondary students and staff to wear masks when indoors. Mr Muller said social distancing would also be in place, as well as protocols for staff and students to isolate at home if they became symptomatic or returned a positive test. He said while not ideal, the school would continue providing classes to students forced to isolate - via the school's online system - ensuring students experienced minimal disruption. READ MORE: Aged care lockdowns start to wind down as RAT kits arrive Mr Muller said the school developed the protocols after consulting with the state government and conducting an independent risk assessment, but said questions remained around how students would be classified if they came into contact with a COVID positive case. Health minister Jeremy Rockliff said The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee was preparing advice for national cabinet to look at forming a national position in terms of school reopening. READ MORE: George Town man freed from Risdon Prison He said the advice sought included determining a national definition of what constitutes a close contact within a school context. Mr Rockliff said the Premier was taking the government's plan for schools to national cabinet this week and would provide further information to students, staff and families well before school returned. READ MORE: Retirement village cops devastating blow after plans rejected Launceston Church Grammar School headmaster Richard Ford said the school had also implemented a COVID plan for the upcoming year including masks and social distancing. He said the school was prepared for an outbreak of COVID-19 and was conscious of the impact of COVID on students wellbeing. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

