Police attending Bass Highway crash
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the Bass Highway, approximately two kilometres west of Deloraine.
Only one car is reported to be involved.
According to a police spokesperson, the vehicle rolled over into a paddock by the road.
The highway between Bengeo Road and Emu Bay Road has been closed to east-bound traffic.
Police have advised motorists to bypass the area by traveling along Bengeo road and turning onto Mole Creek Road.
