Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the Bass Highway, approximately two kilometres west of Deloraine. Only one car is reported to be involved. According to a police spokesperson, the vehicle rolled over into a paddock by the road. READ MORE: Tsunami warning issued for Tasmania The highway between Bengeo Road and Emu Bay Road has been closed to east-bound traffic. Police have advised motorists to bypass the area by traveling along Bengeo road and turning onto Mole Creek Road. READ MORE: Business owner attacked in Launceston's mall Details about injuries were not released.

