The sun setting over Coles Bay is a spectacular sight, and it was while drinking in this scene that Louis Smyrk and Nadia Amdor decided on the name for their restaurant: Luz. Meaning "light" or "glow", Luz encapsulates the atmosphere the couple want to create in their new Launceston restaurant. Opening in Coles Bay in March 2021, Mr Smyrk and Ms Amdor built up a following before reopening in Launceston on December 16. Taking up the lease on the Grand Hotel's restaurant in Tamar Street, the pair have worked hard to make the space theirs, sticking with the "same formula" that won over locals and tourists in Coles Bay. READ MORE: Tsunami warning issued for Tasmania The couple met on when they were both working on Hamilton Island in 2019. They then travelled by van through mainland Australia in 2020 to see family in Tasmania. A combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and falling in love with the state prompted them to stay and they developed a taste for the island's produce while at Coles Bay. Mr Smyrk has worked in some of Europe's top Michelin-starred restaurants, honing his skills with Gordon Ramsay and the Pourcel brothers, while Ms Amdor concentrates on service, looking after front of house, the restaurant's wine list and marketing. READ MORE: Business owner attacked in Launceston's mall Luz has already become known for its gnocchi and seafood dishes, with Mr Smyrk sourcing local produce from the likes of Kyeema Seafoods and Yorktown Organics. "I like using classical French and Italian techniques and putting a modern twist on them," Mr Smyrk said. "I'm really inspired and excited by the local Tasmanian produce on offer. We're spoilt for produce here," he said. "I'm passionate about local wines, vineyards, beers and spirits," Ms Amdor added. "We've got mostly Tasmanian vineyards on our wine list." READ MORE: How a small group of Nepalese found a place of belonging in Launceston This list includes Iron Pot Bay Vineyard, Freycinet Vineyards, Gala Estate, Boag's, Craigie Knowe Vineyard, Holm Oak Winery, Milton Vineyard and Josef Chromy Wines. Luz's location in the Grand Hotel draws custom from hotel patrons, but Launceston's foodies have started noticing the new venue's sign and social media presence in the past month too. "I put a lot of passion and heart into the food on the plate and make it look pretty. We want to become a foodie destination in Launceston," Mr Smyrk said. READ MORE: Tas City Building preparing a milestone move for tenth anniversaryLuz is open for dinner from Tuesday to Saturday between 5.30pm and 9.30pm. Bookings will be staggered for COVID-safe dining. Call 0472 585 277 or email luzrestaurantandbar@gmail.com for bookings or visit luzrestaurant.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

