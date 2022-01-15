news, local-news,

The Bureau of Meterology has issued a Tsunami warning for Tasmania's marine environments. The Bureau of Meteorology said the Hunga Tonga-Hung Ha'apai volcano erupted at 3.10pm AEDT on Saturday and sea level observations confirmed a tsunami had been generated. Areas included are from the Northern Tip of Flinders Island to South EastCape including East of Flinders Island, Banks Strait and Franklin Sound, Upper East Coast, Lower East Coast, South East Coast, D'Entrecasteaux Channel, Derwent Estuary, Frederick Henry Bay and Norfolk Bay, Storm Bay. READ MORE: Woman threatened man with axe when on the run There is the possibility of dangerous rips, waves and strong oceans currents and some localised overflow onto the immediate foreshore commencing after 10pm. The conditions are expected to persist for several hours. READ MORE: Fear over the future of abortion clinic safe access zones While this is not expected to result in any land-based impact, people and vessels in affected areas are asked to stay out of the water and move away from the immediate water's edge including harbours, coastal estuaries, rock platforms and beaches.

