The Australian Medical Association Council of Rural Doctors has announced the Rural Health Issues Survey for 2022 is now open. The survey - last completed in 2019 -invites doctors who work in rural and remote Australia to rate the importance of a range of issues intended to improve rural and remote health care services. READ MORE: Invermay man dies in Bass Highway crash The AMA said the pandemic had underlined the long-term under-resourcing of general practice as well as impacting the public health sector. It said the survey would help inform future policy and advocacy direction for the organisation and highlighted the importance of understanding remote and regional issues in an election year. READ MORE: RATs, PPE available for the community care sector The survey is open until February 7 and can be accessed on the AMA website. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

