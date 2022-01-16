Invermay man dies in Bass Highway crash near Deloraine
An Invermay man died following a crash on the Bass Highway on Sunday night.
Emergency services responded to reports of a single vehicle crash near Deloraine about 7pm.
Police said the 50-year-old man died at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The highway remained closed for several hours while emergency services investigated the crash. Police said "speed and inattentiveness were believed to be contributing factors".
Anyone witnesses to the crash, or who may have seen a white Mazda 323 driving erratically on the Bass Highway, have been asked to contact police.
EARLIER
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the Bass Highway, approximately two kilometres west of Deloraine.
Only one car is reported to be involved.
According to a police spokesperson, the vehicle rolled over into a paddock by the road.
READ MORE: Tsunami warning issued for Tasmania
The highway between Bengeo Road and Emu Bay Road has been closed to east-bound traffic.
Police have advised motorists to bypass the area by traveling along Bengeo road and turning onto Mole Creek Road.
READ MORE: Business owner attacked in Launceston's mall
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.examiner.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @examineronline
- Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline
- Follow us on Google News: The Examiner