There's a place where the gin is cold, but the piano's hot ... and All That Jazz. Paint the town at the Princess Theatre when Encore Theatre's Chicago hits the stage. Chicago is a story of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery. It follows a nightclub dancer, a smooth-talking lawyer, and a cell block of sin and merry murderesses. Director Ross Marsden said there was always pressure when staging an iconic musical like Chicago. READ MORE: Tsunami warning issued for Tasmania "My job is made so much easier though because I have an insanely talented cast who are picking up everything so quickly," he said. "The choreography and the singing is outstanding. Our choreographer and our musical team are at the top of their game." Abbey Hansson, who plays Velma, said Chicago was in the top two musicals she had wanted to perform in. "I love Catherine Zeta-Jones [in the 2002 film adaption] so it's been a role I've always wanted to play ... I just had to tick it off the bucket list," she said. "Velma is very different to what I've done the past. She's basically like sex on legs ... the story behind her is deep as she shot her sister and her husband." The cast are in the middle of rehearsals, but have chosen to rehearse with masks on to add an extra layer of safety. Marsden said though there were exemptions from Public Health surrounding wearing masks for rehearsals, the cast and team were being extra cautious. "It's definitely challenging ... you lose one sense when you put a mask on so my hearing is not as good sometimes and I don't know whether I'm articulating through the mask properly," he said. "But, it's obviously a lot more challenging for the cast, especially those who are singing and moving at the same time." READ MORE: Business owner attacked in Launceston's mall Hansson agreed and said though the cast wanted to do it to keep everyone safe, it was harder to rehearse and train. However, the masks will come off once the musical hits the stage, so audiences will be able to see the characters in full. Chicago is well-known for its incredible musical numbers, with one of Hansson's favourites being All That Jazz and Marsden's being We Both Reached for the Gun. "When it's done well, [Reach for the Gun] is a really comedic piece and a really enjoyable number. I think most people who know Chicago look forward to that one," Marsden said. Chicago will be bring its Razzle Dazzle to the Princess Theatre, Launceston, from March 10-26. To purchase tickets visit the Theatre North website at theatrenorth.com.au. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

