A woman who last year cut an electronic monitoring device off her leg after just eight days of a home detention order will spend more time in jail after pleading guilty to a subsequent crime spree. Shenae Maree Richardson, 19, of Legana was sentenced in June 2021 to a seven-month home detention order for offending, involving a high monetary value over an extensive period. However, on July 3 the Department of Community Corrections officer received a strap alert when she cut the device off at South Jetty Road, Legana. She was arrested on July 20 after being at large for 17 days. On August 8 2021 Magistrate Simon Brown cancelled the home detention order and sentenced her to 40 weeks' jail backdated to March 25, 2021. In what he described on Friday as a merciful sentence Mr Brown suspended 18 weeks on the condition that she commit no imprisonable offence for 12 months. Richardson pleaded guilty to a number of offences including a burglary and stealing committed when she was on the run. "On July 11 you entered a garden shed and when the owner arrived you threatened him with an axe which is a serious offence," Mr Brown said. She also pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA, shoplifting an item worth $65, unlawful possession of Bankcards and breach of curfew. Mr Brown said the main offending occurred on October 24-25 when she stole items worth more than $2000, committed several motor vehicle stealings, computer related fraud and four counts of driving while disqualified. He said that after release from custody Richardson fell back in with an old associate, a person with whom she had committed crime with in the past. "It all spiralled rather quickly," he said. He said the suspended sentence had been aimed at fostering rehabilitation which had "plainly failed to do that". "You are a young offender with a good and supportive family but on balance you do not have the maturity to stay away from the wrong people and not offend," Mr Brown said. He activated the 18-week suspended sentence and added a further sixteen weeks for the latest crime spree. "But I will suspend eight weeks of that sentence on the condition that you do not commit an imprisonable offence for 12 months from release," he said. The sentence was backdated to October 22 2021 when she was taken into custody, meaning she is likely to be released in April.

