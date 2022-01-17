news, local-news,

Active COVID-19 cases in Tasmania have fallen for the sixth consecutive day, while one person remains in an intensive care unit. The total number of active cases in the state dropped from 6485 to 6365 in the past 24 hours, although new cases rose by 212 to 1037. The number of active cases was helped after 1157 people were released from isolation, bringing the total number of people released to 12,424. The COVID@home program saw a rise in participants, increasing from 338 to 372, while people under observation in the state's three community case management facilities also rose slightly to 37. While one person remains in an intensive care unit, other hospital cases fell by one from 22 to 21. The Department of Health confirmed seven patients were being treated for COVID symptoms, with the remaining 14 being treated for unrelated medical conditions. The number of rapid antigen tests and PCR tests also increased to 727 and 310 respectively, with 5807 RATs distributed by the department, while the state recorded 2025 lab tests. More information is available at coronavirus.tas.gov.au. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

