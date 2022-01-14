newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Our favourite red, blue, purple and yellow friends are heading to Tasmania as part of the Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour. The Wiggles celebrated their 30th year in 2021 and are bringing their catchy tunes to Launceston audiences this February. Red Wiggle Simon Pryce said he had not originally thought of becoming a Wiggle, but when the opportunity presented itself, he jumped at it. Ten years later, he is still thankful. READ MORE: Are our face masks up to scratch against Omicron's rapid spread? Pryce had already been working with The Wiggles singing backing vocals and performing in other roles, but took on the Red Wiggle when the original Wiggles retired. "What we found and what happened over those early years was that the audience embraced us, soon we were the only Wiggles they had ever known," he said. "But, we did feel a bit of pressure." Pryce said The Wiggles still connected to audiences now because of the music and the early childhood education in the show. "We don't talk down to children, we talk to them as equals ... and we try to create songs that are engaging and fun," he said. "Now The Wiggles have been around for more than 30 years, there is also that fondness. A parent who grew up with The Wiggles and takes their children now gets to relive their childhood." Those attending the concert in Launceston will notice the absence of Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins after her departure from the show. However, Pryce said the change had been fairly seamless, with Tsehay Hawkins taking over the role. The Yellow Wiggle role is not the only change the group have experienced, with a new group of Wiggles, under the banner of Fruit Salad TV, joining the crew. "We thought about [changing] for a long time. We wanted the world of The Wiggles to reflect the world we live in ... and we realised as a group we didn't," Pryce said. "This is the new evolution of The Wiggles." READ MORE: Close to 7500 active COVID-19 cases in Tasmania For those attending the Launceston concert, they can expect a few more Wiggles wiggling on stage and classics songs mixed with some new music. "It'll be about the audience, the children. This is the first time they will see the Fruit Salad TV Wiggles on stage," Pryce said. "[The show now requires] a different way of thinking as there are eight of us. We want to make sure it's not too busy." To get tickets visit theatrenorth.com.au/the-wiggles. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

