news, local-news,

Labor says the government needs to clear up the information it provides to the state's child care centres in relation to COVID cases, claiming centres are receiving conflicting advice. Lady Gowrie Tasmania chief executive Mat Rowell wrote to parents on Wednesday to say all children present in a room at a service with a child who later tests positive to COVID-19 were now defined as a close contact, based on Public Health advice. "Close contacts must be tested as soon as possible, isolate immediately and not return to the service for seven days, and only then with no symptoms and a negative test result from day six," he said. READ MORE: People released from isolation doubles as cases fall Mr Rowell said fees would be waived for children not able to attend a Lady Gowrie centre. Adventure Patch chief executive Lynne Moran said one of its centres had to close a room last week which in turn put a strain on families. She said more clarity was needed on how child care centres should operate now that COVID was being transmitted across the Tasmanian community. READ MORE: The global fitness craze setting up shop in Launceston's CBD Labor leader Rebecca White said it appeared child care centres were getting conflicting information about how they were supposed to keep staff and children safe. "Parents across Tasmania are rightfully concerned about what's happening for their children's health and wellbeing as they go back to school and as they're heading into child care centres," she said. "Still today, advice is changing, there is contradictory advice being provided, and it's incredibly confusing for operators and parents and the government need to urgently address this." READ MORE: Elderly woman dragged from burning care facility Premier Peter Gutwein said the government would submit a plan to reopen schools to the federal government for discussion at next week's national cabinet meeting. He said schools would reopen on February 9. Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said no child aged under 12 years old would be fully vaccinated when the school year started and should therefore be delayed. "We will be in the midst of a surging COVID wave," she said. Ms O'Connor said there were not only huge risks for transmission of COVID between students, but also onto immunocompromised teachers, staff and family members.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/92cdfdbb-c2b8-4a46-9bc1-2ece4feef23d.PNG/r5_0_2991_1687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg