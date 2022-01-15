newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The 113th The Examiner Empty Stocking Appeal has come to an end after yet another successful effort of fundraising over the festive season. The appeal has been a staple initiative in Northern Tasmania for well over a century and is aimed at providing much-needed relief to the most vulnerable members of the community. Funds raised benefit four regional charity organisations - Launceston City Mission, The Salvation Army, The Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul, with the total being evenly distributed among them. Each of the non-for-profit organisations uses the money to provide adults with Christmas hampers, along with toys for children, among other things. This year, through generosity from many members of the community, the total amount donated to the appeal reached $67,993.63. Donations came through a variety of methods, like in person at The Examiner's office at level 2, 113 Cimitiere Street, at various Northern Tasmanian newsagents and via direct debit bank transfer. The organisation's chief executive Stephen Brown said the Launceston-based charity had been a part of the appeal since its inception and was very appreciative of the contributions from all involved. "So what we can gather from the abundance in the rest of the community and direct toward them is really what Christmas is all about." Salvation Army regional manager Anita Reeves said during the past 24 year years she's spent working for the charity, The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal has been imperative in easing pressure not just for the group, but for the Launceston community as a whole. She said recent data accumulated via a Salvation Army national survey, showed 98 per cent of people coming to the organisation for assistance toward the end of the year struggled to understand how they would successfully navigate the Christmas period. READ MORE: Are our face masks up to scratch against Omicron's rapid spread? "As a result, that really affected more than half of them with mental health and social anxiety," she said. "Having the assurance that they can help their kids at Christmas and have a meal on the table makes all the difference for the people that we see." Launceston Benevolent Society chief executive Rodney Spinks said that due to the charity not owning any retail outlets, like other organisations, the funds raised by the appeal were all the more important. "Private donations and these sort of appeals are what we rely on to continue our operations throughout the year, and particularly over the Christmas holidays and summer period," he said. READ MORE: Are you kidding me? Lambie slaps down Hillsong over camp event Mr Spinks said using the money obtained through the appeal, the Benevolent Society provided about 120 Christmas Hampers to families and individuals, which included various staple foods, with the addition of Christmas cake and pudding. He also estimated they had given out toys to over 200 vulnerable children. More than 1000 hampers were able to be delivered across the state by St Vincent de Paul at Christmas. St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmania chief executive Lara Alexander said that simply wouldn't have been possible without funds provided. The Examiner editor Corey Martin said Northern Tasmanians could be proud of their ongoing generosity throughout challenging times.

