sport, local-sport, Basketball, Basketball Tasmania, Taran Armstrong, Burnie Basketball

The upcoming NBA draft remains a very real possibility for Taran Armstrong, who has emerged as one of the US' top point guards. The 19-year-old, who plays for California Baptist University, has taken to the court on just 13 occasions for the Lancers but has broken several program records for points and assists. His dominance on court in the Western Athletic Conference has already drawn attention from NBA scouts but according to his dad Ben, declaring for the draft isn't a decision that he will make lightly. "It is a very real possibility but it won't really be considered until the end of this season," Ben said. "Taran has a very tight circle of family and coaches that will help him through the process when the time is right. "If the information we receive at the end of the season is that he should declare for the draft, then we would be all in. But if he needs to return to CBU and continue to develop, then great." Taran currently sits third in the college system for assists, averaging 7.8 per game with an assist percentage of 41.6 ranking him fifth. The dominant start to his college career hasn't come as a surprise to Ben, with Taran joining older brother Tre at the division one school. "Tre came back home after his sophomore year and really worked hard. He went back to school in the best shape of his life and his basketball has flowed on from that," he said. "All Taran needed was the opportunity to run his own team from the point guard position. "The coaches at CBU identified that he had the skill set to do this and he certainly hasn't let them down, which is fun to watch. "So it wasn't unexpected; we knew once given the opportunity in the right environment, his skill set would be recognised and appreciated." The Armstrongs aren't the only Coastal basketballers currently playing in college teams, with Penguin's Reyne Smith playing at the College of Charleston, while Sharn Hayward plays at Stonehill College. The opportunity to play internationally as was one Ben said was "unrivaled", allowing the aspiring players to find their feet. "There's a huge amount of benefit from playing in the college system; firstly, they have their university degree paid for by the school," he said. "The life experience of living in another country while studying and playing basketball is something not many teenagers get to experience and they are really enjoying themselves. "But from a basketball perspective it is really unrivaled for any basketballer in the 18-22 age bracket because they practice every day in some of the best facilities I have ever seen. "The competition is extremely tough; you really do have to be at your best to compete over here and the improvement I have seen in both boys is very evident." With hopes the Lancers will make it deep into the college play-offs, Ben remained confident his two sons would continue to impress. "We think the team will do great. They're about to start a tough stretch of games in the very competitive conference," he said. "Both the team and the boys have prepared hard for this stretch of games and can't wait to get into it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117478009/ac701e98-b72d-47f2-ab2d-3876ce2a2c1d.jpg/r0_4_3096_1753_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg