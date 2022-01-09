news, local-news,

Three fuel reduction burns conducted up to seven years ago have been identified as key to controlling the recent bushfires at Sisters Beach. Tasmania Fire Service chief officer Dermot Barry said a combination of fuel reduction burns assisted firefighters to protect the Sisters Beach community. "Three fuel reduction burns undertaken by the state-wide fuel reduction program assisted firefighters to control a bushfire at Sisters Beach in early December," he said. Mr Barry said about 600 hectares of vegetation around Sisters Beach and the Rocky Cape National Park was burned in the fire which started on December 11. At the peak of the fire fighting efforts nine helicopters, 65 firefighters, and 20 incident management team staff were involved. The TFS worked alongside the Parks and Wildlife Service and Sustainable Timber Tasmania to contain the blaze. "Fuel reduction program burns undertaken in the areas around Sisters Beach and Montumana in previous years, greatly assisted firefighting operations to bring the bushfire at Sisters Beach under control and prevent potential loss of houses," Mr Barry said. "The bushfire was halted on the southern front, by two fuel reduction burns which were undertaken by PWS near Montumana in 2015 and 2017. "Similarly, the bushfire was halted on one front by the edge of a fuel reduction burn which was conducted by TFS in the Spring of 2018, directly behind the Sisters Beach community." Mr Barry said the state-wide fuel reduction program used computer modelling, local knowledge from fire management area committees, and on-ground investigations to strategically select priority areas of high bushfire risk and develop plans for reducing that risk to the Tasmanian community. "The result of the fuel reduction program burns in assisting firefighting operations to prevent loss of homes, is a prime example of the value of this program, which is now heading into its seventh year," Mr Barry said. He said reduction burning was part of a wider range of risk management and resilience building activities that helped to reduce bushfire risk.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4rAGbAysXAJRuTudYwyCNp/1627ad3d-6af4-485a-a63d-34329440a2d7.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg