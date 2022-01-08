news, local-news,

Gin-uary is Tasmania's premiere event for gin lovers and connoisseurs. Although held in Hobart, Northern Tasmania was well-represented at the event, with Turner Stillhouse making the trip to showcase their award-winning range of gins. Turner Stillhouse founder and distiller Justin Turner said the event was a highlight of the calendar, and allowed distillers to engage directly with consumers. READ MORE: Firearm discharged overnight in Launceston area "We do it at the cellar door every day, but this is more Hobart-based and a few interstate tourists," he said. "Anytime you can get in front of a new audience or past customers who come through, it's just great to connect with them." Despite attendance being down on previous years, Mr Turner said the silver lining was being able to connect with patrons on a more one-on-one basis. However, he encouraged more locals to support the industry by buying a ticket to Sunday's Gin-uary session. READ MORE: Whistleblower's fight for compensation continues three decades later Mr Turner's sentiments were echoed by Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey. "Ginuary this weekend is a great example of how Tasmanians can support local," Mr Bailey said. "Tasmania produces some of the best gin in the world and a range of top local producers will be at Gin-uary this weekend at Macquarie Point. "It's a COVID-safe event and it's a great chance to back dozens of Tasmanian small businesses." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/76a46fd2-6964-4057-9f1f-b06c3410ca0c.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg