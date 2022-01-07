news, local-news,

Latest With permission from her family, Tasmania Police has released the name of the victim of Wednesday night's fatality on the Midland Highway. She has been identified as Sarah Catherine Johnson, 37, of Mowbray. Tasmania Police said the investigation into the fatality was continuing and a report would be prepared for the Coroner. Earlier Tasmania Police has identified the pedestrian killed on the Midland Highway as a woman from the Launceston area. At about 10pm on Wednesday night, a 37-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle travelling in the northbound lane of the Midland Highway at Brighton. READ MORE: Hillcrest Primary student released from hospital after recovering from tragedy The 19-year-old driver and two passengers were not injured and police confirmed they stopped and rendered assistance to the victim. Senior Sergeant Jason Klug said investigations were ongoing into the cause of the crash. "It's early days into the investigation, and obviously we will investigate all areas relating to this crash and this will include the lady's position on the road at the time of impact," he said. READ MORE: TasCOSS makes family violence budget pitch Police are asking people to come forward with information about the fatality, particularly if anyone witnessed a woman walking along the Brooker Highway between Claremont and the Midland Highway from 8pm-10pm. The woman was wearing a black top, blue jeans, black sneakers and had a black suitcase with her. Anyone with information can contact Crash Investigation Services on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/a95017ac-cce0-4ac3-9021-126820c9fee7.jpg/r9_210_4009_2470_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg