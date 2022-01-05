news, local-news,

Another child who was receiving treatment in the Royal Hobart Hospital after the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy has returned home. Premier Peter Gutwein said the child's discharge from hospital represented "a glimmer of goodness" after such a terrible event. "The two children that were in a critical condition in the Royal have both left the Royal and are at home, I understand," he said. Six children died at Hillcrest Primary School last month when a jumping castle they were on and several inflatable Zorb balls were lifted 10 metres into the air by a gust of wind. Their names were Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12, and Chace Harrison, 11. Chace died in the Royal Hobart Hospital three days after the incident.

