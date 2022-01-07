Cultivating your taste of the tropics

community,

If you live in a frost-free, sheltered area and want to grow a berry fruit that is a little different, try the tamarillo, Cyphomandra betaceae, a member of the botanical family Solanaceae. A quick growing, perennial shrub, it can grow to six metres tall if given ideal conditions. Tamarilloes are native to South America, but despite their tropical origins have become acclimatised and well established in many places which are much colder. Up until the late 1960s the tamarillo was known as a tree tomato but was renamed to differentiate it from its cousin the garden tomato. Clusters of pretty pink/white fragrant flowers produce edible, egg-shaped fruits in colours of yellow, orange or red. The fruit is high in vitamin C but the flavour varies greatly depending on the colour. Pick when the fruit is very ripe then cut in half and scoop out the flesh with a spoon. It's delicious added to fruit salads or made into jams and chutneys. Although native to a tropical climate they will grow and crop well in a sheltered position in cooler places if given protection from frosts. Due to their large leaves, heavy fruit and brittle wood, care must be taken to select a wind-free spot, especially if you live in an exposed area. Plants may need staking or some form of support. The preferred soil is one which has been built up with organic matter making it deep, friable and well-draining as this plant will not tolerate water-logged ground. Grown correctly they will start to bear in about 18 months and continue to fruit for many years. To get young plants off to a good start incorporate 500gms of blood and bone meal into the soil at the bottom of the planting hole. This organic fertiliser will not harm the young roots. Mature plants can be given an annual dressing of up to a kilo of a complete 2:2:1 fertiliser applied in two equal parts, half in early spring to promote early growth and the other half in November or December. The tamarillo is shallow-rooted so a good mulch spread around the plant in early summer is most beneficial. It is also essential to keep them well watered especially during dry periods. To prune take out the top of the seedling plant when it reaches around 75cms high to force out side shoots because if this is not done, the plant will become tall and leggy and prone to wind damage. Cutting-grown plants that have branched out down low to the trunk will need these shoots removed to keep the fruit off the ground. It is necessary to produce new growth each season so branches which have fruited are cut back near the base to force out this new growth. August or September pruning promotes early maturing fruit while October pruning results in later maturity. Powdery mildew may sometimes pose a problem but can be controlled with a fungicide. January 19: Launceston Horticultural Society meeting, Windmill Hill Hall, High Street Launceston, 7.45pm. Speaker Rees Campbell is an author of five books and has a wild food garden at Wynyard with 120 edible natives. January 22, 23: North West Lilium Society Lilium Show, Latrobe Memorial Hall. Saturday 1pm-4pm, Sunday 10am-4pm. February 5,6: Launceston Horticultural Society Summer Show, Evandale Memorial Hall. Saturday 2pm-5pm, Sunday 9am-4pm. Strathmore Garden, Nile Road, Evandale will also be open that weekend. Daily: Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden, Burnie from 9am to 4pm. Tea room open 9.30am to 4pm. This 11ha woodland garden, 8kms south of Burnie features over 24,000 related plants.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/5ba3990d-5597-47e0-a111-9f1ec7619060.jpg/r0_250_3000_1945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg