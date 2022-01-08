news, local-news,

Musical melodies will fill Launceston in summer thanks to an annual concert program set to return this weekend. Music in the Park, now in its 15th year, will be held at Launceston's City Park on Sunday as the first of six concerts in the 2022 series. Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the event's longevity was down to its location. READ MORE: Pedestrian killed on Midland Highway "City Park is one of the city's greatest assets and people really enjoy being able to come here and experience live music in this fantastic public park," he said. "Music in the Park is a free event and it's a brilliant way to while away a summer's day with family and friends." Organisers said attendees should remember to be COVID-safe and maintain social distancing. All sessions are held from 12.30pm-2.30pm, with this week's music from Apache. READ MORE: TasCOSS makes family violence budget pitch On January 16 the West Tamar Municipal Band and St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band will perform, followed by The Tassie Tenor on January 23. January 30 will feature the Tasmania Police Pipe Band, Australian Army Band and Highland Dancers. BeatStreet will take the helm on February 13, and the concerts will finish with the Launceston City Band on February 20. To stay up-to-date on any cancellations due to weather, visit launceston.tas.gov.au or the City of Launceston Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/cb00ccff-c4d4-4599-a7cb-2828d45d3d18.jpg/r0_253_6016_3652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg