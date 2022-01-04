newsletters, editors-pick-list, booster, tasmania, vaccination, shot, third, eligible, book

Thousands more Tasmanians became eligible for their booster shot from today, while the wait from the second dose will reduce to three months from early February. All adult Tasmanians who had their second dose prior to September 4 can now book in for their booster vaccination at state-run clinics. And from February 7, adults who received their second shot before November 7 will be eligible for a booster, when the gap reduces to three months. READ MORE: Party in the Apocalypse a 'very significant' COVID spread event, Public Health says The three-month change was a result of advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation. By March 6, the vast majority of adult Tasmanians - 370,000 in total - will have become eligible for a booster, according to state health commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks. She said the state was increasing its vaccination capacity in anticipation for the demand, but appointments are unlikely to be available on the exact day people become eligible. "The Department of Health has developed a strategy to supercharge our state clinic appointments through January and February," Ms Morgan-Wicks said. READ MORE: Launceston resident, long-time disability advocate voicing concerns "While you become eligible for a dose after four months in January, and three months in February, you do not need to have that dose on that exact day, please be patient and take up the next available appointment. "We have added over 17,000 appointments to our booking system in January for people to book in that booster if they haven't already." The date of a person's second dose can be found on their Medicare vaccination certificate, available on the Check In TAS app if it has been synced across.

