Chris Goulding found himself in rarefied space against the frenzied pressure of the Tasmania JackJumpers during the opening term of their New Year's Day clash. The JackJumpers' plan to employ a press had slowed Melbourne United's ball movement early in the piece but as Goulding ran the court in transition after snaffling a defensive rebound, there was finally room to create. In a sold-out stadium with a passionate fanbase, Goulding showed no nerves as he faced-up against Jarred Bairstow one-out in isolation well beyond the three-point line. Pause, jump, release and sink. That had been the Goulding mantra from beyond the arc for over a decade as the Launceston basketball star made his name as one of Australia's best long-range shooters. READ MORE: Launceston motorsport legend Geoffrey Smedley dies aged 90 Few things could have been performed with the casualness of Goulding's deep-range three-pointer against a stranded Bairstow but it will forever be one of his most important. After it swished, he became the first player to make 600 three-pointers for Melbourne United and, after sinking four from deep on the night, moved to 15th all-time in made three pointers in the NBL. Goulding had played 356 NBL games since his debut in December 2006 before ever lacing up for a competitive NBL game in his home state. United had made the trip south previously in 2019 for the pre-season NBL Blitz, but Goulding found himself on the bleachers nursing a calf injury. In a career which spanned 22 different venues for official games and five NBL clubs, it was something of a quirk that the one of the state's best basketball products had never played an official game in Tasmania. As 2022 dawned, the 33-year-old can finally say he has got to demonstrate his skill for the Tasmanian basketball faithful. READ MORE: Punters spend first day at historic race Perhaps it was helped by the winning result, but the United captain seemed comfortable in the surrounds of the state where he spent his early years. "Really happy to be doing a press conference down here in Tassie after an NBL game that's awesome," he said. "There weren't any nerves it was just a new road-trip [when] you've been around this league long enough, you know the ins and outs of stadiums and the hotels you stay at and the ways from the airport. "I love what they've done with the stadium, I love that they're selling-out games, I love that the community is getting behind this team and this team is supporting the community in turn." It is another milestone in a storied career for the man who has seen the game he loves take him across the world to the likes of Torino and Zaragoza as well as Tokyo and Rio for the Olympics. It is a testament to Goulding's longevity in a physically demanding league that he has been able to accrue 300-plus NBL games, which also includes fellow Tasmanians Adam Gibson and Anthony Stewart. Not a bad resume for a boy born in a state of 541,071 people. Until the final minute, the JackJumpers could have conceivably been a chance for a third home win for the season and while they were overcome by the reigning champions, Goulding walked away impressed. After dreaming of a Tasmanian road-trip for years, the former West Launceston Primary School student had nothing but praise for Scott Roth's side. "It was looking a little dicey at times that's a credit to them and how they've built this team and how they're playing even with key guys out, they play hard, they play a tough brand of basketball," he said. "It was cool, I've been looking forward to this for a long time, Tassie getting a team has been a long time coming in my mind. "I've definitely penciled in the first time we were coming down here, I wanted to experience the update stadium, the sold-out crowd and to come away with the win was cool." Maybe one day, despite his veteran status, Tasmanian fans could see Goulding appear for the JackJumpers. At least they can take solace in seeing one of the league's best be entirely in his element for one night. Goulding was right, it certainly was cool.

