newsletters, editors-pick-list,

ROLE: Workforce demographer, member of the Tasmanian 100% Literacy Alliance, mum, advocate. WHAT PEOPLE DON'T KNOW: I have a few tattoos. Each one symbolises a significant turning point in my life and they keep me grounded and focussed. SAYING: "Everything will be all right in the end. If it's not all right, it's not the end." WHO INSPIRES ME: My son. FAVORITE BOOK/WRITER: Many, so last book read was Gravity is a Thing by Jaclyn Moriaty. FAVOURITE MUSIC/MUSICIAN: Many, so favourite song and artist at the moment, Cover Me in Sunshine, Pink. FAVOURITE MOVIE: The Lion King. HOPE FOR 2022: To get another tattoo. READ MORE: Launceston motorsport legend Geoffrey Smedley dies aged 90 ROLE: Lawyer, federal ALP candidate for Bass. WHAT PEOPLE DON'T KNOW: I love parkrun. I think it is one of the best mental and physical health initiatives ever. I've done over 250 parkruns, and proudly getting slower every year. WHO INSPIRES ME: Politics, Paul Keating; music/art/literature, Elvis Costello; generally, volunteers who serve with the SES, Tas. Fire Service; sea and surf rescue services. FAVORITE BOOK/WRITER: Empire: How Britain made the Modern World; by Niall Ferguson (Look it up, a great thesis and read). FAVOURITE MUSIC/MUSICIAN: Keef (Richards). FAVOURITE MOVIE: Cool Hand Luke. HOPE FOR 2022: Not a resolution as such, just something you hope occurs. We start to make inroads on the homelessness crisis. READ MORE: Opening credits list new Star Theatre ownership ROLE: Tasmania Police Commander, Western District. WHAT PEOPLE DON'T KNOW: I love trail running and exploring the many beautiful tracks we have on the North-West Coast. I have run in some epic places and in some bucket-list events (albeit slowly!) in other parts of Australia. My secret goal is to be able to complete UTA50, a 50 kilometre ultra trail event that is held annually in the Blue Mountains. WHO INSPIRES ME: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. She is a progressive, empathetic and authentic leader who consistently demonstrates open communication, kindness, honesty, humour, solidarity, agility and respect. She combines her professional life with motherhood whilst keeping it real, like it is for all working mums. FAVORITE BOOK/WRITER: As an avid reader since a young age, I have many favourite books and authors. When I was very young, I was a fan of Enid Blyton. At the moment, Liane Moriarty is my favourite author. FAVOURITE MUSIC/MUSICIAN: Anything 80s or 90s with a decent beat to keep up my cadence when having a run. I also enjoy listening to podcasts and favourite downloads in my library are Case File, They Walk Among Us and Sparta Chicks Radio. FAVOURITE MOVIE: Love Actually is a classic that my husband and I have watched every Christmas for many years. HOPE FOR 2022: My hope for 2022 is that as many Tasmanians who can are vaccinated to enable transition into some level of normalcy and relief for the community in the COVID environment. Personally, I hope I can run in some events interstate and maybe overseas. I would also dearly love for international travel to recommence so my mum and step-father, along with my mother-in-law and her husband, are able to travel freely to the UK and be reunited with our extended family. READ MORE: 'It's disbelief': Child in ICU after car allegedly driven through tent ROLE: Tasmanian Liberal Senator WHAT PEOPLE DON'T KNOW: I've been a jogger most of my life, enjoy gardening, and when growing up wanted to be a farmer. ANECDOTE: Some years ago, I was to attend a function in Parliament House. I'd been working late, changed into my dinner suit at the office and marched off to the Great Hall without reading the invitation. Everyone was already seated. As I entered the room, a couple of people ran to greet me and escorted me to the head table where I noticed someone was being removed. As I settled in making polite conversation, proceedings commenced welcoming me as the only parliamentarian to grace them that evening, which received thunderous applause. It was then that the MC welcomed me to their annual dinner and I sheepishly looked at the menu, realising I was at the wrong dinner. I kept a poker face all evening and didn't let on and was embarrassed that there was a name tag with my name at a dinner table elsewhere in Canberra with an empty seat. It seems I wasn't missed at the other event. WHO INSPIRES ME: Jesus Christ, Dietrich Bonhoeffer and Margaret Thatcher. FAVOURITE BOOK/WRITER: Jeffrey Archer's novels are absolute page turners. FAVOURITE MUSIC: ABBA. I know it's tragic. FAVOURITE MOVIE: Don't really have one. HOPE FOR 2022: Normality. ROLE: Secretary, Unions Tasmania. WHAT PEOPLE DON'T KNOW: I picked up skateboarding a number of years ago. I've got decent balance from years of dancing and I like going down big hills, fast. SAYING: If you have the means to help someone, you always should. WHO INSPIRES ME: Union delegates. People who have a paid job yet volunteer their own time, sticking their neck out in often hostile situations, for the good of others. You won't find them on the front page of any paper, but they lift me up every day. FAVORITE BOOK/WRITER: Cathedral by Nelson De Mille. FAVOURITE MUSIC/MUSICIAN: Bob Dylan. FAVOURITE MOVIE: Cobra HOPE FOR 2022: Perhaps predictably, high COVID vaccination rates so we as a community can see less devastation due to the virus. Oh, and a Collingwood premiership. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tU3s4GQYJcpNYMWcjKYZt4/924fc2cb-8a4e-46f6-aa2d-84f7e07f15ac.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg