In the years that Warrick Rataj has been camping by Lake Barrington, the safety of his family has never been a concern. That all changed in the early hours of New Year's Day, after a man allegedly drove a car through West Kentish Road Campgrounds, hitting a tent containing five people. The Ratajs were one of several families left shaken and packing up their campsites following the incident. READ MORE: Three people seriously injured in motor vehicle incident Tasmania Police said they believed a 27-year-old man crashed the vehicle into a tent containing two adults and three children at about 2am on January 1. "The male then narrowly missed other camping sites and people in the area prior to colliding with a tree," they said. All people in the tent were transported to the North West Regional Hospital, with a ten-year-old child later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Hobart Hospital. It is understood the condition of the child is stable. The other family members have been discharged. READ MORE: Virus, victory, and vitriol: a year in state politics for 2021 Mr Rataj said based on the path the car took, and where he usually set up his kids' swags, it was sheer luck that his children weren't injured as well. "(The feeling) is pretty low, it's disbelief - but grateful," Mr Rataj said. "We usually would have set our kids up here... and if they'd been there (the car) would have got our kids as well," he said. "He actually came down through our camp, took out gazebos... two Webers and two gas bottles... and ended up in the bush." READ MORE: Tasmanian in a state of COVID confusion after testing, contact changes "There were people here with axes and shovels ready to take matters into their own hands," Mr Rataj said. Acting Sergeant Fabienne Jamieson said police "received information that the male was exhibiting anti-social behaviour prior to the crash". "As we continue our investigation into the incident, we seek any information from members of the public who were in the area at the time. "If you have any information relating to this matter, please contact Acting Sergeant Fabienne Jamieson on 131 444 and quote job number 81-01012022." He thanked the members of the public who assisted with the incident. At the time of reporting no charges have been laid.

