Welsh-Cornish musician Gwenno will charm Mona Foma attendees with her electronic solo set at the festival's Mofo Sessions. For the musician, 2022 will be the first time she has been part of Mona Foma, but she has performed in Tasmania previously. "It's going to be great performing at Mona Foma. It's obviously a completely new experience for everyone with everything that is happening at the moment," Gwenno said. READ MORE: Launceston motorsport legend Geoffrey Smedley dies aged 90 "Gigs have a different meaning or poignant meaning compared to before the pandemic. We are all going through a trauma, and the times it's safe for us to be together collectively mean a huge amount. "You can't pretend everything is normal and it will go back to this sense of normality we had. The world has completely changed and we have changed collectively." Gwenno grew up having a formal education in music and dance, and singing in her own cultural language was inspiring to her. "Music can inspire and soundtrack moments better than anything else," she said. "As an artist you are constantly trying to reach inspiration in its purest form ... using languages makes it easier for me to get at that. "I think what I have realised over time is that as humans we are compelled to document, to say we were here. To me, music has always been a document ... of a time and place." READ MORE: Opening credits list new Star Theatre ownership Those attending Gwenno's performance at Mofo Sessions - an event that showcases a wide range of musicians and performers - can expect a mixture of songs from her three albums, including her new album coming out in 2022. "I will be exploring sound from all the records and I'll mix them a lot. It'll be more an electronic set ... creating an evocative atmosphere," she said. Gwenno said she was excited to perform and have a collective experience with an audience once again. Other Mona Foma Launceston highlights include Legs on the Wall's THAW, Megan Cope's Untitled (Death Song), Thomas Demand's Pacific Sun, Warren Mason's Tin Camp Studio, and Emily Sanzaro's Awaken. Mona Foma will run in Launceston from January 21-23 and in Hobart from January 28-30. For more information or to buy tickets to events visit mofo.net.au. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/d43f5733-a433-414a-b588-a2a118b986f5.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg