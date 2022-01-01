news, local-news,

Police have charged a 59-year-old woman from Dynnyrne has been charged in relation to a serious crash at Bruny Island last night. The woman has been charged with one count of driving while disqualified and three counts of causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving. She will appear in an out-of-hours court session in Hobart later today. The crash occurred on a private property and allegedly involved a Toyota van, which impacted with a man and two women who were outside the vehicle at the time. The driver was not injured, however, the man and two women sustained serious injuries and were transported by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the Royal Hobart Hospital where they remain in a critical but stable condition. EARLIER: Three people have been seriously injured in what police have described as a serious motor vehicle incident at Bruny Island. Tasmania Police and Ambulance Tasmania were called to the incident at Hanssons Road, Adventure Bay, shortly before 10pm on December 31. The three people who were seriously injured as a result of the incident have been flown to the Royal Hobart Hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle involved was arrested at the scene. Investigations are continuing to establish how the incident occurred.

