news, local-news,

The summer school holidays are here and children across the state are rejoicing. We've compiled a list of local activities to keep the kids entertained. PCYC Launceston January 4 - February 4 Launceston PCYC has a range of holiday programs for children of all ages, from Kinder Gym sessions to coding and engineering. For more information, visit pcyclaunceston.org.au/holiday-programme. QVMAG A range of both free and ticketed events are available at QVMAG this Summer. A Straw Tower Building Challenge is set to appeal to those with a competitive spirit, while an epic chalk drawing event encourages creative expression. For more information, visit qvmag.tas.gov.au/Whats-on YMCA Launceston January 10-21 YMCA Launceston's school holiday program has an array of activities suitable for children aged 5-14. Water fights, scavenger hunts and a Glow Dance Disco are all on the program. Bookings are essential, visit ymcalaunceston.org or call (03) 6344 3844 for more information. Launceston Library Launceston Library, Longford Library and Campbell Town Library are hosting a range of activities throughout the summer holidays. From secret messages, cracking codes and haunted houses- there is an element of mystery to these activities, perfect for any budding Nancy Drews. Details are available through Launceston Library's Eventbrite. Planetarium Planetarium shows are family-friendly, with Tycho to the Moon and Secret of the Cardboard Rocket suitable for children as young as 3 years. Tickets are $7.42 for children. Visit qvmag.tas.gov.au/Planetarium for session times. Bluey's Big Play: The Stage Show Theatre North- January 6 The long-awaited stage show is finally arriving in Launceston this school holidays. An extra show has been added and tickets are still available at theatrenorth.com.au. First Basin Swimming Pool A popular choice for Launceston families on a hot day. Lifeguards will be on duty every day until February 2, 2022. Security officers will also be rostered full-time in the First Basin until the end of March to ensure a family-friendly atmosphere. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/b3b1e1b3-394c-4de7-b986-a6917b1808cb.jpg/r14_297_5552_3426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg