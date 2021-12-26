news, local-news, Penguin, Penguin Surf Life Saving

With plenty of people taking advantage of the sunny weather, surf life saving club members from across the Coast are spending their Christmas afternoon on the beach protecting their communities. Penguin Surf Life Saving Club patrol captain Nic Canalas said the Christmas Day patrol happened every year. READ MORE: Holiday operating hours for COVID-19 testing clinics confirmed "Every year, the club will have volunteers come out and patrol on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and all the other public holidays around this time as well," he said. "It's obviously a busy time of year with friends and family getting together and with the nice weather it attracts a lot of people to the beach with all the new toys they get for Christmas. "We're here to provide a safe area to swim and help out where we can." READ MORE: Tassie devils celebrate their first Christmas Mr Canalas provided some tips for people to keep safe on the water this festive season. "The key messages from Surf Life Saving this year are stop, look and plan," he said. READ MORE: Flight cancellations on mainland have minimal impact on Tasmania "Whether you are surfing, kayaking or boating, just familiarise yourself with the conditions, the weather forecast and make sure you have the right safety equipment with you and just enjoy the day with friends and be sensible." If you are heading to the beach this holiday season, Mr Canalas urged people to leave the alcohol at home.

